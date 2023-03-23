Man charged with helping MOA shooting suspect dies

Charges against a man accused of helping the person who fired gunshots inside Mall of America last summer have been dismissed because he died.

22-year-old Denesh Raghubir was charged with aiding an offender, and court documents show the charge was dismissed earlier this week after a letter from a Hennepin County probation officer said that Raghubir apparently died Monday morning from a drug overdose. He’d been out of custody on conditional bail.

He and two others were arrested in the days after shots were reportedly fired inside the Nike store on Aug. 4, 2022. While Raghubir wasn’t accused of firing the shots, court documents state he knowingly dropped off two other suspects on a Best Western hotel shuttle after the incident.

Those two suspects, Shamar Lark and Rashad May, were later arrested in Chicago. Lark is the man accused of pulling the trigger inside the mall. No one was hurt in the incident.

Raghubir was tentatively scheduled to go on trial for helping Lark and May on April 24.

Three other suspects have trials for aiding an offender set to start in April. May and Selena Raghubir are scheduled to have their trials start on April 24 and Delyanie Kwen-Shawn Arnold’s trial is expected to begin on April 3.

Lark’s next hearing is scheduled for April 4.