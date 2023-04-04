Man pleads guilty to helping alleged Mall of America shooter

One of the five suspects involved in a Mall of America shooting has pleaded guilty.

Delyanie Kwen-Shawn Arnold, 24, pleaded guilty to aiding an offender to avoid arrest. The charge is a felony that carries a potential for three years in prison and up to a $5,000 fine.

Arnold was charged along with two others, including his then-girlfriend, with aiding an offender in August. However, one of his co-defendants recently died.

The two men who are said to have fired weapons were arrested in Chicago in August. The fight happened in and around the Nike store in the mall.

Arnold’s sentencing is scheduled for June 5 at 11 a.m.