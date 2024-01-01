New Minneapolis City Council, viewed as more progressive, sworn in

With members now officially sworn in, the real work begins for the new Minneapolis City Council.

The councilors, 11 of whom served on last year’s body, took their oath of office Monday morning at City Hall.

Next Monday, the group will have its organizational meeting, when new leadership is chosen and committees are set. Former council president Andrea Jenkins declined to say she’ll seek another term as president but, either way, the council may choose a new head after Jenkins narrowly won reelection amid criticism that she wasn’t progressive enough.

Despite just two new faces on the council in 2024, the body is viewed as more progressive than last year’s group, although not as much as some had hoped.

Katie Cashman and Aurin Chowdhury have both listed public safety reforms among their top priorities. That will undoubtedly continue to be a major topic the council will be faced with but so too will several other things, like a rideshare ordinance, which has been a hot topic since last summer.

Several of the council members have said they’re focused on building consensus and getting things done. That’s easier said than done but, now sworn in, residents will be focused on their actions rather than statements.

Next week’s meeting will take place in the Minneapolis Public Service Building as work continues on City Hall.