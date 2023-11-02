Minneapolis City Council set to vote Thursday on 3rd precinct site

Minneapolis leaders to vote on new 3rd Precinct location

Minneapolis City Council members are expected to vote Thursday morning about a possible location for the city’s 3rd Police Precinct – again.

This is the latest effort after the Minneapolis City Council Committee of the Whole was split down the middle over a vote to approve the endorsed site earlier this week.

Councilors who are holding out say they first want to hear a plan for the additional community and safety services — beyond policing — which have been promised at the new facility. Others say choosing the precinct site should come first. Meanwhile, council members who support buying the 2633 Minnehaha site agree that police need a physical space in the area that they serve.

The precinct was burned down during civil unrest following the murder of George Floyd in 2020.

Mayor Jacob Frey has said the approved site at 2633 Minnehaha Avenue is the cheapest and quickest option currently available.

Minneapolis Public Safety Commissioner Todd Barnette previously said his idea for the future of the 3rd Police Precinct is to make it a police department as well as a community safe haven.

“They need a workplace,” said Minneapolis Ward 4 City Council Representative Latrisha Vetaw on Tuesday. “They need a productive workplace where they can go and process these things.”

Opposing councilmembers say the precinct shouldn’t open without the promised Community Safety Center services there on day one.

The full council is also expected to vote on another location proposed by Council Member Jason Chavez at 3716 Cheatham Avenue. Although this site is more centrally located and near public transit, Barnette points out this site would be twice as expensive and take five times as long to build.

Thursday’s meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. Check back for updates.

