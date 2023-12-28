Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey lays out legislative successes in 2023

As 2023 comes to a close, Minneapolis Mayor Frey sat down on Wednesday to detail the legislative accomplishments the city saw throughout the year.

Frey told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the city was leading the nation in creating affordable housing, with $320 million invested and more than 2,200 housing units created. He specifically pointed to “deeply affordable” housing as one of his top accomplishments in 2023.

“Deeply affordable means 30% of the median income and below. So, this is housing for people who are experiencing homelessness,” said Frey. “This is housing so that people have that next rung on the ladder to pull themselves up.”

Frey also said knocking down the old Kmart store on Lake Street and reopening Nicollet Avenue as a major artery into downtown was something he sees as a major development this year.

“You’re going to see businesses come in. You’re going to see housing go up. Public realm improvements and a street where you can take a straight shot from point A to point B,” said Frey.

Mayor Frey also said the city is leading the way on a $10 million Climate Legacy Initiative as he focuses on reducing carbon emissions citywide.

“Making sure that our city is resilient, that we’re sustainable and in particular, we’re making energy-efficient upgrades on all these homes,” said Frey.