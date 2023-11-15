Frey to provide updates on rideshare ordinance Wednesday morning

The Mayor of Minneapolis is holding a press conference on Wednesday morning to provide an update on the city’s Transportation Network Companies (TNC) rideshare ordinance.

Mayor Jacob Frey is set to speak at 11 a.m. at City Hall regarding the ordinance that the Minneapolis City Council approved in August and Frey vetoed later that month.

The TNC rideshare ordinance was passed by the council on Aug. 17, the day after Mayor Frey sent a letter to council leaders, saying more debate is needed before the city makes a decision. The mayor vetoed the approval on Aug. 22.

The council’s ordinance guaranteed rideshare drivers would get at least $0.51 per minute and $1.40 per mile — $1.81 per mile for drivers in wheelchair-accessible vehicles — and would guarantee drivers get 80% of canceled ride fees as well as have more protections against deactivation.

Prior to the council passing the ordinance, Lyft sent an email to customers, saying it “will be forced to stop operating in Minneapolis” if the Minneapolis City Council approves the rideshare ordinance. Uber also told customers “we would unfortunately have no choice but to greatly reduce service, and possibly shut down operations entirely” if the ordinance passed.

