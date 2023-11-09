Minneapolis City Council likely to see leadership change

Minneapolis City Council President Andrea Jenkins has won re-election by just 38 votes, but with two new incoming city council members-elect, sources told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS it is not likely she will retain her presidency.

Jenkins, when KSTP asked about seeking re-election as City Council President, would not commit to the idea.

Jenkins also responded to criticism from her opponent, and others, that she was not progressive enough during her last term.

“That’s something that is, you know, I will say is ludicrous. And, I will just leave it at that,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins said, whether she seeks another term as council president or not, the new city council will have to get things done heading into 2024.

“I am not interested in grandstanding. I am not interested in pontificating. And, I am not interested in gridlock. We have to move forward,” said Jenkins.

Her opponent, Soren Stevenson, has not decided yet whether he will ask for a recount of the voting results.