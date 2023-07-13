Judge to approve agreement between Minneapolis, Minnesota Department of Human Rights

MPD due in court

A Hennepin County judge said she plans to approve the consent decree agreement between the city of Minneapolis and the Minnesota Department of Human Rights.

Speaking from the bench Thursday afternoon, Judge Karen Janisch said she would allow the two parties to move forward with the agreement that they negotiated.

The consent decree between the city of Minneapolis and the Minnesota Department of Human Rights (MDHR) is also being referred to as a ‘court enforceable agreement.’

“I am going to approve it as it has been presented to the court,” Janisch stated before the end of the hearing.

“The agreement is the first of its kind in the state of Minnesota,” Minneapolis City Attorney Kristyn Anderson said.

Thursday’s hearing was the first time the public heard details from both sides about the court enforceable agreement.

The Minneapolis City Council approved the agreement at the end of March.

The agreement calls for an independent evaluation team to look at data collected by the department and write reports. In addition, the team will oversee the police department, as well as its operations.

It also includes additional requirements for supervisors and how they will have increased access to body-worn cameras, as well as a new focus on the well-being of officers. Other changes include addressing pretextual stops, as well as restrictions on less-lethal uses of force – including rubber bullets, chemical irritants and Tasers.

RELATED: Community members call Minneapolis, Human Rights Dept. agreement ‘long overdue’

After four years, an independent evaluator will provide a “comprehensive termination evaluation.” The independent evaluator is not with the court, but rather selected by the city and MDHR.

“We know from talking to other cities that similar agreements have taken far more than four years,” Anderson noted while addressing the court. “So we don’t necessarily anticipate that the city will achieve full compliance on all pieces of the agreement by then.”

According to MDHR, the agreement also requires the city and its police department to require officers to deescalate, prohibit officers from using force to punish or retaliate, ban searches based on alleged smells of cannabis, and prohibit so-called consent searches during pedestrian or vehicle stops. The agency adds the agreement doesn’t prohibit an officer from relying on reasonable articulable suspicion of criminal activity to enforce the law.

The agreement comes after a multi-year state investigation found a “pattern and practice of race discrimination” by the Minneapolis Police Department.

Thursday’s hearing also comes less than a month after the U.S. Department of Justice announced its findings from an investigation into MPD, saying the department “engaged in a pattern or practice of conduct that violates the first and fourth amendment of the United States Constitution.”

RELATED: Minneapolis prepares to spend millions to carry out federal consent decree

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland added that the DOJ also has reason to believe there have been violations of not only Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, but also the Safe Streets Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act.

RELATED: DOJ: Minneapolis, city’s police department violated constitutional rights