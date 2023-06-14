Man to be sentenced Wednesday for charges stemming from pursuit that caused 6-year-old’s death

The man convicted of leading police on a deadly chase will be sentenced Wednesday.

Hakeem Muhammad, 29, was wanted as a suspect in a murder back in July of 2022.

Brooklyn Center police were chasing him through a neighborhood when he crashed into another car, which had a family of five inside.

A six-year-old girl was killed in the crash. Family members have identified her as Blessings.

Muhammad was charged with one count of fleeing police in a vehicle that caused a death, one count of criminal vehicular homicide – operating negligently, one count of fleeing police in a vehicle that caused great bodily harm and one count of criminal vehicular operation causing great bodily harm.

Last month, Muhammad pleaded guilty to fleeing police causing a death and fleeing police causing great bodily harm as part of an agreement. The petition says the other two counts would be dismissed upon approval by the judge.

Muhammad’s sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin at 8:45 a.m. At that same time, he has a hearing scheduled in the murder case he was originally being chased for. As of now, he is scheduled to stand trial for that case starting on October 2.

Muhammad is charged with second-degree murder for the death of 28-year-old Devan Dampier, who family members claim was shot during an argument with Muhammad.

