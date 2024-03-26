Man sentenced for murdering 18-year-old in Brooklyn Center

A man charged with murder following a fatal April 2023 shooting in Brooklyn Center has been sentenced.

Court documents filed Monday show 18-year-old Lakevin Tiawan Barrow-Newell was ordered to spend 150 months (12-and-a-half years) in prison for the death of 18-year-old Trevon Malik Bowman, who was fatally shot near Unity Avenue North and Ponds Drive on April 23, 2023. Barrow-Newell received 331 days of credit for his sentence.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, police were called to the 7200 block of Unity Avenue North shortly after 8:50 p.m. that day. When officers arrived, they found Bowman lying in the street. Despite being given aid and being brought to a hospital, he died from his injuries.

Nearly a month later, Barrow-Newell was charged with second-degree murder for the shooting. He was 17 at the time but, in November, a Hennepin County judge certified him as an adult.

Charging documents state that investigators were able to link Barrow-Newell to the shooting thanks to surveillance video and his cellphone location data.

That surveillance video also showed Bowman walking away from an apartment building in the area about 20 minutes before the shooting and Barrow-Newell driving the suspect vehicle, patrolling the area. Eventually, the two crossed paths and the Kia was seen speeding away from where Bowman was found. Shots fired calls were reported less than a minute later.

Barrow-Newell then entered a guilty plea to second-degree murder without intent last month.