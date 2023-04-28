18-year-old killed in Brooklyn Center shooting identified

By KSTP

The person who was shot and killed Sunday night in Brooklyn Center has been identified.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says 18-year-old Trevon Malik Bowman died after he was shot near Unity Avenue North and Ponds Drive North on April 23. His death has been ruled a homicide.

RELATED: 1 shot, killed in Brooklyn Center

Brooklyn Center police say officers were called to the area just after 8:50 p.m. and found Bowman lying in the street. He was given aid and taken to a hospital but died a short time later.

Police haven’t yet announced any arrests in the case.