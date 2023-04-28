18-year-old killed in Brooklyn Center shooting identified
The person who was shot and killed Sunday night in Brooklyn Center has been identified.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says 18-year-old Trevon Malik Bowman died after he was shot near Unity Avenue North and Ponds Drive North on April 23. His death has been ruled a homicide.
Brooklyn Center police say officers were called to the area just after 8:50 p.m. and found Bowman lying in the street. He was given aid and taken to a hospital but died a short time later.
Police haven’t yet announced any arrests in the case.