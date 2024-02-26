Man who fatally shot another as a teen pleads guilty to murder

An 18-year-old man who was 17 at the time of a fatal shooting in Brooklyn Center pleaded guilty to murder on Friday.

Court documents show that Lakevin Tiawan Barrow-Newell pleaded guilty to second-degree murder without intent for the shooting death of Trevon Malik Bowman.

Barrow-Newell was charged as an adult shortly after the shooting.

His sentencing date is currently set for the afternoon of March 25.

RELATED: Teen charged in Brooklyn Center murder to stand trial as adult

RELATED: Teen charged in Brooklyn Center shooting that killed 18-year-old

RELATED: 18-year-old killed in Brooklyn Center shooting identified

Police found Bowman lying in the middle of the street near Unity Avenue North and Ponds Drive North at around 8:50 p.m. on April 23, 2023. Court documents note that he was shot seven to nine times. Bowman was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Charging documents state that investigators were able to link Barrow-Newell to the shooting thanks to surveillance video and his cellphone location data.

That surveillance video also showed Bowman walking away from an apartment building in the area about 20 minutes before the shooting and Barrow-Newell driving the suspect vehicle, patrolling the area. Eventually, the two crossed paths and the Kia was seen speeding away from where Bowman was found. Shots fired calls were reported less than a minute later.