1 shot, killed in Brooklyn Center

Police are investigating a homicide in Brooklyn Center following a shooting Sunday night.

Officers were called to the 7200 block of Unity Avenue North shortly after 8:50 p.m., Brooklyn Center police say.

There, they found a male victim lying in the street. He was given aid and taken to a hospital but died there.

The department didn’t immediately provide the victim’s name or age but noted officers collected evidence and interviewed potential witnesses.

No arrests had been announced as of this publishing.