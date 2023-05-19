Teen charged in Brooklyn Center shooting that killed 18-year-old

A juvenile petition has been filed against a teenager who is accused of killing an 18-year-old last month in Brooklyn Center.

Police officers found 18-year-old Trevon Malik Bowman lying in the street, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds near Unity Avenue North and Ponds Drive North at around 8:50 p.m. on April 23. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Court documents state that Bowman and the accused teenager — who was 17 at the time but has now turned 18 — were seen on surveillance video in the same Kia Soul earlier that night.

Investigators were able to use surveillance video from Ridgebrook Apartments, where the Kia stopped less than an hour before the shooting, to see that Bowman was driving the Kia, the accused teen was a passenger, and two others also left and ran into the apartment complex.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., Bowman walked away from the building, and the accused teen then got into the Kia with his hand in his hoodie pocket as if he was holding a gun. After several minutes, the teen drives away and starts patrolling Unity Avenue, the juvenile petition states.

It adds that, eventually, the Kia and Bowman crossed paths near Unity Avenue and Ponds Drive, and the Kia then sped away. Shots fired calls were reported less than a minute later, and officers found Bowman in the street with seven to nine gunshot wounds.

The petition adds that the Kia was seen speeding from the area through a pair of stop signs, and the accused teen was then spotted walking back across Zane Avenue North to Ridgebrook Apartments, where he met up with others. The next day, the teen allegedly told a witness they needed to pick up a friend’s car before it got towed, and they drove the Kia to the Park Haven Apartments parking lot, where police found it and the teen.

The petition charges the teen with second-degree murder, and prosecutors are seeking to have him certified as an adult.