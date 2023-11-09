Teen charged in Brooklyn Center murder to stand trial as adult

The person charged in connection to a homicide in Brooklyn Center this spring will stand trial in adult court.

Thursday, a Hennepin County judge certified 18-year-old Lakevin Tiawan Barrow-Newell as an adult. He’s charged with second-degree murder for the shooting that killed Trevon Malik Bowman back in April.

Barrow-Newell was 17 at the time of the shooting but turned 18 a short time later.

Police found Bowman lying in the middle of the street near Unity Avenue North and Ponds Drive North at around 8:50 p.m. on April 23. Court documents note that he was shot seven to nine times. Bowman was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Charging documents state that investigators were able to link Barrow-Newell to the shooting thanks to surveillance video and his cellphone location data.

That surveillance video also showed Bowman walking away from an apartment building in the area about 20 minutes before the shooting and Barrow-Newell driving the suspect vehicle, patrolling the area. Eventually, the two crossed paths and the Kia was seen speeding away from where Bowman was found. Shots fired calls were reported less than a minute later.

Barrow-Newell is scheduled to make his first appearance in adult court on Monday afternoon.