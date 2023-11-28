Man already in prison for killing child in high-speed chase gets extra 10 years for prior murder

A man who is already serving time for killing a 6-year-old girl in a high-speed crash last year will get an additional 10 years added to his sentence for a previous murder case.

On Tuesday, a judge sentenced 29-year-old Hakeem Waheed Muhammad to 128 months in prison after he pleaded guilty last month to second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Devan Dampier in April 2022.

Dampier was fatally shot near Emerson and 21st avenues north in April of 2022. He was also charged with illegal firearm possession due to his previous felony convictions that happened in 2014 and 2015.

Muhammad’s plea deal terms included the dismissal of a 2021 child neglect case in which his infant daughter allegedly ingested cocaine while under his care.

The mother of Dampier’s child told investigators that Dampier and Muhammad had “caught a case” together and Muhammad was angry with Dampier because he was telling people Muhammad was “a snitch,” a criminal complaint states.

The night of the shooting, a witness said Dampier met with Muhammad, at which point the two got into a fight. Muhammad pistol-whipped Dampier and eventually shot him amid a struggle, a criminal complaint states.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Muhammad is already serving a 22-year sentence for charges related to the death of 6-year-old Blessings, who died after Muhammad struck another vehicle while fleeing from Brooklyn Center police.

Muhammad’s punishment for Dampier’s murder will be served consecutively with his previous sentence, for a combined total of more than 33 years (401 months).

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office says there was an active warrant for Muhammad’s arrest due to a murder investigation at the time of the crash. He entered a guilty plea to one count of fleeing police in a vehicle that resulted in a death and also fleeing police and causing great bodily harm. Two other charges were dismissed in that case as a result of a plea agreement.