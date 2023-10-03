Man pleads guilty to murder in 2022 shooting in Minneapolis

A man has pleaded guilty to his role in a deadly shooting last spring in north Minneapolis.

Court records show 29-year-old Hakeem Waheed Muhammad will be sentenced on one count of second-degree murder for the April 7, 2022, death of 28-year-old Devan Dampier. A judge is scheduled to determine his fate on Nov. 28.

The mother of Dampier’s child told investigators that Dampier and Muhammad had “caught a case” together and Muhammad was angry with Dampier because he was telling people Muhammad was “a snitch.”

The night of the shooting, a witness said Dampier met with Muhammad, at which point the two got into a fight. Muhammad pistol-whipped Dampier and eventually shot him amid a struggle, a criminal complaint states.

Muhammad had already been sentenced to 22 years in prison in a separate case in which he fled from Brooklyn Center police officers who were attempting to arrest him on a murder warrant connected to Dampier’s death. That pursuit ended when Muhammad crashed into another vehicle, killing a 6-year-old girl and injuring three others.

According to the terms of Tuesday’s plea deal, Muhammad is expected to serve nearly 11 years in prison in addition to his prior sentence. The plea agreement also calls for the dismissal of a 2021 child neglect case in which Muhammad’s infant daughter allegedly ingested cocaine while under his care.