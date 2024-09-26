How you can voice your opinion on proposed Nicollet Avenue redevelopment project

The event will be held from 5-7 p.m. at the Abyssinia Cultural Center.

Minneapolis residents can weigh in on plans to redevelop the former Kmart site on Nicollet Avenue during a meeting on Thursday night.

As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, the building caught fire last October and it was later demolished by the city.

City leaders are hosting Thursday’s meeting and want to hear what you have to say about the proposed project.

Currently, the plan is to have a green space including gardens, a place to play sports and games in the now empty parking lot. There could also be residential, office and retail spaces, emphasizing a lot of walkable area.

Another goal is to reconnect Nicollet Avenue across Lake Street and the Midtown Greenway.

Construction could start as early as next year.

“We’re anticipating with the redevelopment of new Nicollet that we would see additional trips being generated as part of that new development. Today it’s a fenced off parking lot, tomorrow it should be, or in the future, it will be a place that has new housing, has new commercial opportunities. So, we expect there will be more people coming to the site,” said Kelsey Fogt, the Minneapolis Senior Transportation Planner.

Thursday’s open house is at the Abyssinia Cultural Center from 5-7 p.m.

