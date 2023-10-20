Fire at former Kmart building on Lake Street in Minneapolis
The massive former Kmart that cuts Nicollet Avenue in two in south Minneapolis is on fire Friday morning.
A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS crew on-scene caught video of the blaze, and the building appears fully engulfed.
Minneapolis Fire confirms a second alarm has been called out, and there is a partial wall collapse on the back side of the building as a result of the fire.
It’s unclear what cause the fire at this time.
This is breaking news. KSTP is working to get more details and will post updates as more information becomes available.
RELATED: 25 years in the making: Minneapolis’ Nicollet Kmart slated for demolition
RELATED: Minneapolis seeks feedback on New Nicollet Development ahead of former Kmart building demolition
RELATED: Minneapolis seeks community feedback on Nicollet Redevelopment project design concepts