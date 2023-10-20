Fire at former Kmart building on Lake Street in Minneapolis

The massive former Kmart that cuts Nicollet Avenue in two in south Minneapolis is on fire Friday morning.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS crew on-scene caught video of the blaze, and the building appears fully engulfed.

Minneapolis Fire confirms a second alarm has been called out, and there is a partial wall collapse on the back side of the building as a result of the fire.

Fire crews on scene at 10 Lake Sreet with heavy fire showing from vacant/boarded department store building. Fire crews are in an exterior defensive fire attack, setting up aerial ladder water towers. — Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) October 20, 2023

It’s unclear what cause the fire at this time.

This is breaking news. KSTP is working to get more details and will post updates as more information becomes available.

