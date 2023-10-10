Minneapolis seeks feedback on New Nicollet Development ahead of former Kmart building demolition

City officials are holding an open house at the former Kmart building in south Minneapolis for locals to give feedback on redeveloping the area.

That open house is set for 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the former Kmart building parking lot. The family-friendly event will also serve free tacos.

The building is set for demolition in March 2024 as part of the New Nicollet Redevelopment Project.

The new design plans to reconnect Nicollet Avenue between Lake Street and Cecil Newman Lane.

Long-term goals include improving safety and comfort for pedestrians, providing better bicycle connections and supporting fast transit service.

Residents can also give feedback through a survey on the preliminary design concepts found here. The survey will close at 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 14.

Artists are also being sought to help with the project. Anyone seeking to design and help create public artwork can submit an application by 4 p.m. on Oct. 17 based on the city’s request for qualifications.