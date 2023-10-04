Minneapolis seeks community feedback on Nicollet Redevelopment project design concepts

The City of Minneapolis is looking to get community input on preliminary design concepts for the New Nicollet Redevelopment Project, which will reconnect Nicollet Avenue after the former Kmart that splits the road is demolished.

The long-empty store is set to be razed in March of 2024, and then Nicollet Avenue is going to be reconnected between Lake Street and Midtown Greenway.

First discussed in 1998, the city officially ended Kmart’s lease in 2020 for $9.1 million, paving the way for demolition and redesign of the area.

The city wants to create a high-density, mixed-use, walkable area on the site that includes public artwork in addition to paving and reconnecting Nicollet Avenue.

People can voice their opinions on the street options for the new Nicollet Avenue and other public spaces through an online survey, which is available in multiple languages, or attend an in-person open house.

The survey is open through 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 14. It is available in English, Spanish and Somali.

The city is hosting an outdoor open house on Tuesday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the former Kmart.

Following community input, a final concept for the project is supposed to be presented to the Minneapolis City Council for approval in early 2024. The Mayor will also need to sign off on it.

The site has primarily sat vacant since the store closed in 2020, home to a temporary post office during that time.

The city is also looking for artists to create a variety of new artwork for the space. There is a virtual meeting for artists to learn more on Thursday, Oct. 5 at 3 p.m. Artist applications are due by 4 p.m. on Oct. 17.