Minneapolis City Council set to vote on future of Nicollet Avenue during Thursday meeting

The empty K-Mart building on Lake Street caught fire last October and was demolished the following month. Now, city leaders want to redesign the area to reconnect Nicollet Avenue.

The Minneapolis City Council is set to vote Thursday on a concept for the future of Nicollet Avenue.

Out of the four concepts first brought to the table in March, Minneapolis Public Works is backing option one as the plan to go forward with as an effort to bring back what many people say is the heart of the city.

In the concept, the new Nicollet Avenue would go right through the middle of the old K-Mart. If approved, option one would make it so the road would be open to all types of vehicles heading into downtown.

A green space would be a big part of the project too, bringing gardens and a place to play sports and games to what’s now an empty parking lot.

Public works also says bicycle and pedestrian safety would be ramped up in the area in the coming years, as opening Nicolett back up will bring a lot of traffic back to the streets in that area.

The vote on what’s next for the location is on the agenda for Thursday’s City Council meeting, which begins at 9:30 a.m.

If approved, the project may start as soon as next year.