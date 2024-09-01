At Issue: Sept. 1 — SurveyUSA results on presidential race, Harris-Walz CNN interview

At Issue: Sept. 1

This week on At Issue, Tom Hauser discusses the latest SurveyUSA results on the 2024 presidential race, Harris and Walz being interviewed on CNN, the race in Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District and more.

Hauser first breaks down the results of the latest SurveyUSA poll on the 2024 presidential race.

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz were interviewed by CNN on Thursday — their first interview of the presidential campaign.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump held a rally in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Both teams have traveled across the country for their campaigns.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and Senator Amy Klobuchar visited St. Paul on Monday to tout a result of the Inflation Reduction Act — lower drug prices for seniors.

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson spoke in support of Joe Teirab in the upcoming race against Angie Craig at an event last Sunday.

Hauser spoke one-on-one with Representative Angie Craig about the DNC, her support for the Harris-Walz campaign, abortion rights and more.

He later sat down with former Communications Director for Governor Pawlenty Brian McClung and former DFL Party Chair Mike Erlandson about the latest SurveyUSA results, the race in Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District and their reactions to Nicole Mitchell pleading not guilty to burglary charges.