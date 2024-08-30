Angie Craig ready for another 2nd District challenger

The 2024 election will represent the third time Democratic Congresswoman Angie Craig will defend the seat she first won in 2018. She’s won her previous races by between two and six points and anticipates another close race this year.

“Thirty percent of my constituents are Democrats. Thirty percent are Republican. Forty percent are truly independent,” Craig said in an interview recorded for “At Issue” to air Sunday morning.

Craig says she’s more confident of victory now that President Joe Biden has left the race and been replaced by Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

“One of the reasons I came out so early in saying that President Biden should step aside in this process was simply because he was down five points in my congressional district and it was becoming clear to me he couldn’t campaign and win… and that independents are taking a fresh look at this race and that’s all we can ask for,” she says.

Craig is running against Republican Joe Teirab, who won a GOP primary earlier this month.

Craig says she believes abortion will again be a major issue in the campaign and will highlight stark differences between her position and Teirab’s. “I fundamentally believe Joe Teirab is probably the most anti-choice opponent that I’ve run against in the second district in any other race,” Craig says.

In a recent appearance on “At Issue,” Teirab said he opposes abortion with exceptions for saving the life of a mother or in cases of rape or incest. He also said he will not seek a federal ban on abortion.

Both candidates agree the economy and abortion will be the key issues in the campaign.

“I think we’ve got to stay focused on grocery prices,” Craig says. “I’ve got a bill I’ve asked Speaker (Mike) Johnson, the Republican Speaker, to bring forward that would provide for a task force to look at why are grocery prices continuing to go up.”

Johnson was in the Twin Cities last week campaigning on behalf of Teirab.

You can see the entire interview with Craig Sunday morning at 10 a.m. on "At Issue" on KSTP-TV.