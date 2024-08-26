US Speaker of the House campaigns in Minnesota

Amid tight security, Rep. Mike Johnson, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, arrived in Minnesota Sunday to drum up support for Joe Teirab — the Republican challenger looking to unseat incumbent Democrat Angie Craig in the 2nd Congressional District race.

Johnson used the back entrance of the burned-out Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct building as the backdrop for his media event.

That building is not in the 2nd Congressional District, but Johnson used it to point out what he called Governor Tim Walz’s “failed policies.” Walz is now the Democratic Vice Presidential nominee along with Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Tim Walz and Democrats in Minneapolis allowed Minneapolis to burn for nearly an entire day before doing at all,” said Johnson. “From their records on the riots and crime, to the economy, to the woke ideology and to the border, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are simply too extreme for the American people.”

Teirab called Craig a “lock-step for the failed Biden-Harris agenda.”

“That’s what’s caused this mess, a power vacuum. We need to end that,” said Teirab. “We’re going to end that on day one when we elect Donald J. Trump as president, and we’re going to end that on day one when we grow the Republican House majority, and that’s why I am proud to be in the fight.”

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reached out to Craig’s office for a comment but has not yet heard back.