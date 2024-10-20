At Issue: Oct. 20 — Both parties on the campaign trail, new SurveyUSA results

At Issue: Oct. 20

This week on At Issue, Tom Hauser breaks down both parties on the campaign trail, new SurveyUSA results, and more.

Early voting has begun in several battleground states, and the Harris-Walz campaign is visiting them on the campaign trail.

J.D. Vance campaigned in the Twin Cities on Monday. Meanwhile, Walz campaigned in Eau Claire, WI.

The city of St. Cloud is still owed over $200,000 for a Trump rally from July, raising questions about who will pay — the Trump campaign or the Secret Service.

Voting machines across the state were tested on Tuesday, with the city of Minneapolis livestreaming the event to give residents a closer look.

A lawsuit filed this week accuses Hennepin County of not providing a sufficient number of Republican election judges on the county’s Absentee Ballot Board for the 2024 general election. State law requires an equal number of election judges from both major political parties on the Ballot Board.

Recent KSTP/SurveyUSA results show Angie Craig(Incumbent, DFL) leading in the race for the 2nd Congressional District against Joe Teirab(GOP).

Hauser sat down with Annette Meeks of Freedom Foundation of Minnesota and former DFL party chair Brian Melendez to discuss the upcoming elections.