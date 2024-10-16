Voting advocacy group asks Supreme Court to review balance of Hennepin County Election Board

A petition in the Minnesota Supreme Court accusing Hennepin County of failing to comply with election law was filed by a voter advocacy group on Wednesday.

Speaking during a press conference Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for the Upper Midwest Law Center (UMLC) said the petition was filed by the Minnesota Voters Alliance, along with three petitioners and the Republican Party of Minnesota.

The petition accuses Hennepin County of not providing a sufficient number of Republican election judges on the county’s Absentee Ballot Board for the 2024 general election.

State law requires an equal number of election judges from both major political parties on the Ballot Board.

“Minnesota election law is clear: Party balance for election judges on absentee ballot boards is necessary to prevent partisan influence and protect voter trust. UMLC stands with the Minnesota Voters Alliance to ensure election laws are followed and that election integrity is maintained throughout Hennepin County,” said UMLC Senior Counsel James Dickey.

The three petitioners in the court document identify themselves as Republican election judges who live in Hennepin County.

Hennepin County Auditor Daniel Rogan said Hennepin County is in compliance with Minnesota law, adding, “Hennepin County complies with Minnesota law and guidance from the Office of the Secretary of State with respect to appointing absentee ballot board members and the duties they perform. We are proud of the accuracy and integrity of our voting process. We will respond to the specific arguments raised by the Minnesota Voter’s Alliance in our Supreme Court briefing. In general, Hennepin County appoints both deputy county auditors and party-balanced election judges to its absentee ballot board, consistent with state law.”