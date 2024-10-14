MSP Airport busy with VP hopefuls in final weeks of campaign

The planes of Vice-Presidential candidates JD Vance (R) and Tim Walz (D) were taxied at Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport around the same time on Monday morning.

Walz flew off to Western Wisconsin for a campaign stop.

Ohio Senator Vance attended a closed-door fundraising event in Eagan for more than an hour at a hotel.

Vance later held a brief campaign stop outside the old Minneapolis Police 3rd Police Precinct building with former MPD officers and current Minnesota Sheriffs.

The Third Precinct took center stage during the civil unrest that surrounded the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin in May of 2020.

Vance called out his democratic challenger Governor Walz’s response to the civil unrest that included the burning of the Third Precinct.

“The message is very simple, do we want a kind of leader who stands with law enforcement, who fights for them, who protects their lives, as they go about keeping us safe, or do we want someone who encourages rioters and looters,” Vance said. “We want someone who stands with our law enforcement.”

Walz mobilized the Minnesota National Guard three days after Floyd’s murder to help restore order.

Vance was asked today about how the former president later credited Walz’s handling of the unrest.

“What I’m saying is that Donald Trump was being polite during a conference call and that doesn’t mean that Tim Walz can run away from the fact he let his own city burn to the ground,” Vance said.

It’s Vance’s first visit back to Minnesota since he attended a rally with former President Trump in St. Cloud back in July.

Vance painted Minneapolis as a city in decline during the campaign stop, saying, “The story of Minneapolis is coming to every community across the United States of America if we promote Kamala Harris to President of the United States.”

Vance didn’t rule out former President Trump making another stop in Minnesota in the final three weeks of the campaign.

“You’re obviously rowing uphill in a state like Minnesota, but I think a lot of Minnesotans are just sick of the garbage — they are sick of the lack of common sense in our government,” Vance said. “We have a real opportunity to turn Minnesota red — we’re going to fight for it.”