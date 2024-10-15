With 3 weeks until Election Day, city of Minneapolis testing voting equipment

Tuesday marks exactly three weeks until the 2024 elections.

To mark the event, voting machine testing is happening across the state, with the city of Minneapolis livestreaming the process to give residents a look.

Election officials say the machines were chosen at random — a test ballot goes into the machine and then an election judge makes sure it’s marked correctly.

The testing on Tuesday is at the Minneapolis Elections and Voters Services building — which is responsible for administering elections. It is also the place for early voting.

The city of Minneapolis says it has tested all the voting equipment to make sure it counts the votes correctly. Minneapolis isn’t alone in this — state law requires equipment testing before an election.

The Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office says it certifies equipment, along with the federal government, and stores it in secure locations.

“We started planning a year ago for this big November general election on Nov. 5, and its every single step of the process whether it’s ensuring that there’s multiple people when the ballots are out, whether it’s the party ballots of our judges that are doing this public accuracy testing today, it’s every individual little detail of the election that has multiple eyes and multiple security layers,” said Katie Smith, Minneapolis director of elections and voter services.