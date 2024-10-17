Walz, Harris campaigns put focus on early voting states as Minnesota reports new numbers

Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz campaigned in North Carolina with former President Bill Clinton on Thursday to put the focus on early voting. North Carolina is among the last of seven key battleground states to begin early voting.

“Go knock doors, go make phone calls, talk to your brother tell him to stop voting the other way,” Walz told supporters in the Raleigh-Durham area.

Walz campaigned in North Carolina as Minnesota released its new early voting numbers. In the four weeks since Sept. 20, 716,858 absentee and mail ballots have been distributed and 337,633 have been cast.

The totals outpace the 2016 election but fall short of the much bigger numbers during the 2020 election in the midst of the pandemic.

The last two battleground states that will begin early voting are Wisconsin, which begins Oct. 22, and Michigan, which begins Oct. 26.

Meanwhile, Walz and Donald Trump’s Republican running mate, JD Vance, traded barbs from North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

Walz claimed Trump would be a fascist and dictator if he’s elected again. “So there’s one way to stop it,” he said. “We need to go vote, win an election and make sure none of this stuff ever happens.”

At a campaign stop in Pennsylvania, where early voting is underway, Vance told his crowd of supporters why he feels sorry for Walz.

“Tim Walz has to defend the indefensible,” Vance said. “Which is Kamala Harris’ record of failed leadership over the last three-and-a-half years.”

Minnesota is among the earliest states to start voting. You can vote early until 5 p.m. on Nov. 4, the day before Election Day; however, you had to register to vote by Oct. 15 to vote early. You can still register to vote on Election Day.

“We’re more than halfway through voting season in Minnesota and now is the time to make a plan to vote,” said Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon. “Minnesotans can vote by mail, early in-person, and in-person on Election Day. Starting on October 18, many local election offices will offer direct balloting which replicates the Election Day experience by allowing voters to put their ballots directly into ballot tabulators. Ballot tabulators are secure elections equipment that are tested before every election, certified by state and federal election experts, and kept in secure locations.”