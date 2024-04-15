Lynx ready for WNBA Draft, where intrigue abounds after top pick

WNBA Draft on Monday night

Caitlin Clark will be the headliner in Monday night’s WNBA Draft, where the Iowa star is widely expected to be selected first overall by the Indiana Fever. But there is also plenty of intrigue surrounding the rest of the draft.

The Minnesota Lynx have two picks in the draft — No. 8 overall thanks to Sunday’s trade and No. 31.

In free agency, the Lynx added guard Courtney Williams and forward Alanna Smith to a roster already featuring star forward Napheesa Collier, guard Kayla McBride, forward Bridget Carleton and up-and-coming forwards Diamond Miller and Dorka Juhász.

Lynx General Manager Clare Duwelius spoke with reporters Friday morning to preview the draft and explain how many options the team is considering.

ESPN analyst and Hall of Famer Carolyn Peck also talked to KSTP Sports to preview the draft for the Lynx.

The draft is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.