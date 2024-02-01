Lynx officially sign Courtney Williams, Alanna Smith, keep Carleton

With free-agent deals now able to become official, the Minnesota Lynx have announced a pair of new additions.

The club announced the signings of guard Courtney Williams and forward Alanna Smith on Thursday, as well as a new deal to keep forward Bridget Carleton. Williams and Smith both spent last season with the Chicago Sky.

Last season, Williams averaged 10.4 points, 6 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game while shooting 44.3% from three, and Smith posted a statline of 9.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while also averaging 1.3 blocks and 1.3 steals per game. Smith’s numbers made her a finalist for the league’s most improved player award.

Carleton, meanwhile, will be entering her sixth season in Minnesota. While she averaged just 3.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, she has become a key role player for the Lynx and had a particularly good postseason for the team last year.

The moves come a day after the Lynx made a trade to acquire Natisha Hiedeman from Connecticut and announced that Jessica Shepard will miss the 2024 WNBA season.

Minnesota opens its 26th season on May 14 at Seattle before hosting Seattle at Target Center on May 17.