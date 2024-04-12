ESPN analyst and Hall of Famer Carolyn Peck previews Monday’s 2024 WNBA Draft for Lynx

Hall of Fame coach and ESPN analyst Carolyn Peck spoke with KSTP’s Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson on Friday. Peck is part of ESPN’s WNBA Draft coverage on Monday.

The Minnesota Lynx have picks 7 and 31. Is it possible LSU’s Angel Reese falls to 7? And if so, is she a no-brainer pick for the Lynx?

That, and other topics were discussed, via Zoom.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Peck***

We also touched on Caitlin Clark’s WNBA ceiling, Paige Bueckers deciding to stay at UCONN, and much more.

Peck entered the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2023, alongside former Lynx star Lindsay Whalen.

Peck led Purdue to the 1999 national title. She left Purdue to join the Orlando Miracle for its debut season in 1999. She spent three seasons as a head coach in the WNBA prior to five seasons as the head coach at Florida for five years.