Lynx get eighth overall pick in 2024 draft, acquire forward Sika Koné

The Minnesota Lynx have not only acquired a new team member but have also secured the eighth overall pick during Monday’s WNBA draft.

According to the team, the Lynx will also have the right to exchange first-round picks in the 2026 WNBA Draft, a second-round pick in the 2025 event and Sika Koné, a 21-year-old forward.

The team is acquiring Koné from the Chicago Sky in return for Minnesota’s number seven pick in Monday’s draft and the rights to forward Nikolina Milić.

Koné currently plays for a Spanish club, but was selected in the third round of the 2022 WNBA Draft by New York, but then went to Chicago on waivers in 2023, where she played in 20 games. For the Perfumerías Avenida, she has averaged 12.2 points in 16 EuroLeague outings as well as 7.1 rebounds.

Milić signed with the Lynx in 2022, and has played in 70 games, averaging 5.9 points and 2.7 rebounds.

Monday’s draft will be broadcast on ESPN, and coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. The Lynx currently have two selections in the draft, with the number eight pick in the first round and number 31 overall in the third round.

