Lynx GM Clare Duwelius previews Monday’s WNBA Draft

With star players like Caitlyn Clark and Angel Reese preparing to enter the WNBA, the buzz around the 2024 WNBA Draft class has taken the basketball community by storm.

The Minnesota Lynx hold the 7th and 31st overall picks, and general manager Clare Duwelius spoke with the media Friday morning to preview Monday’s draft.

Duwelius spoke on their offseason moves, gave her thoughts on the 2024 Class, and explained that all moves are on the table for their first and second round draft picks.

The 2024 WNBA Draft will be held on Monday at 6:30 p.m. CT in New York City.

Clark is expected to go No. 1 overall to Indiana.