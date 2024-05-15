Vigil for Peace Officer Memorial Day underway at the Minnesota Capitol

The states of Minnesota and Wisconsin are remembering fallen police officers on Wednesday, which is State's Peace Officer Memorial Day.

Police officers from across Minnesota are standing in silent vigil for 24 hours at the Minnesota Capitol on Wednesday as part of the state’s ceremonies for Peace Officer Memorial Day.

In all, 306 officers have died in the line of duty in Minnesota.

A service will be held at the Capitol in St. Paul to honor those fallen officers starting at 7 p.m. and at the same time, officers from across the country will be honored in Washington, D.C.

The ceremonies are part of National Police Week.

This year alone, 282 names were added on the National Law Enforcement Memorial killed in the line of duty in 2023 – those names are joining the more than 24,000 names that are already etched there. CLICK HERE if you’d like to donate to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund and HERE to learn more about the memorial.

Of those new names, five are very special to those in Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin – Pope County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Owen, Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin, St. Croix County deputy Katie Leising, Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel. All five were fatally shot in the line of duty between April and July of last year.

State and U.S. flags have been ordered by the governors of both Minnesota and Wisconsin to fly at half-staff at all state buildings on Wednesday from sunrise until sunset. Businesses, organizations and community members are also encouraged to lower their flags.

