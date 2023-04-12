Hundreds gather at candlelight vigil for Wisconsin officers killed in line of duty

A vigil will be held Wednesday night for two western Wisconsin police officers who were killed in the line of duty this past weekend.

Hundreds came together Wednesday night in western Wisconsin to honor two small-town police officers who were killed in the line of duty Saturday.

Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel were shot to death during a traffic stop. The suspect was shot and killed, too.

Heads of both police departments shared their love for the fallen officers during the vigil outside Mosaic Technologies in Cameron.

Cameron Police Chief Adam Steffen remembered Scheel, 23, as “that little kid who wanted to do ride-alongs with me.”

“It was a passion. He loved it,” Steffen said. “He came to work every day with a smile on his face. And im not talking about a ‘Hey, chief.’ It was a ‘What happened today? What’s going on? What can I got get into?’ every day.”

Chetek Police Chief Ron Ambrzaitis commended Breidenbach, 32, and Scheel alike for their bravery.

“I want you to know, including family, her and Hunter fought back, and they saved a lot of people that day,” Ambrozaitis said.

The Green Bay Packers also made their way to Cameron to honor the fallen officers.

The #TailgateTour stopped to honor Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach & Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel who lost their lives in the line of duty earlier this month.#PackersGiveBack https://t.co/wlxd9Jf0HQ — Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 12, 2023

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Monday, a procession was held with law enforcement and community members as their bodies were escorted from the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office in Ramsey, Minn. back to a funeral home in Barron County.

Plans for their funerals have also been released: A visitation for both officers will be held at Cameron High School on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. That will be followed by a funeral service and police honors.

Overnight, the Chetek Police Department announced a memorial fund has been set up for Officer Breidenbach. Cameron Police Department has announced a separate memorial fund for Officer Scheel.

RELATED: ‘Heartbroken’: Friends, family fondly remember Chetek, Wis. officer killed during traffic stop