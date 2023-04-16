Deputy shot and killed in Pope County Saturday night, another deputy and officer injured by gunfire

A Pope County deputy was shot and killed while responding to a domestic call around 7:30 Saturday night in Cyrus. Two others, a Starbuck police officer and another Pope County deputy, were injured by gunfire in the same incident, according to a post from the Pope County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers from the Glenwood and Starbuck Police Departments and deputies from the Pope County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the home.

Authorities say there was “an exchange of gunfire” between officers and a man at the home during an attempted arrest.

The Pope County deputy was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The other deputy was treated and released for his injuries.

The Starbuck officer was reportedly injured but did not go to the hospital.

The man who opened fire on officers was struck and killed. The sheriff’s office said there is no threat to the public at this time.

Authorities say more information will be released during a news conference at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said it dispatched an investigation team to the area last night.

Rep. Paul Anderson (R-Starbuck) and Rep. Mary Franson (R-Alexandria), who both represent Pope County in the Minnesota House of Representatives, sent out a joint statement in reaction to the shooting: