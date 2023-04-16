1 Starbuck officer, 2 Pope County deputies shot while responding to domestic call

Three law enforcement officials were shot while responding to a domestic call in Pope County around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office said.

An officer from Starbuck and two Pope County deputies were shot, according to authorities.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s Force Investigations Unit is responding to the incident, a representative told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.

The Pope County Sheriff’s Office said there is no ongoing threat to the public at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.