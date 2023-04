2 Barron County officers, suspect dead after exchange of gunfire at traffic stop

UPDATE 9:45 p.m.:

Two police officers and a suspect in Barron County, WI were killed during an exchange of gunfire at a traffic stop, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Around 3:38 p.m. Saturday, an officer from Chetek Police Department conducted a traffic stop, during which gunfire was exchanged.

One Chetek police officer and an officer from Cameron Police Department were pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss today of two officers. I am thinking of their families and the Chetek and Cameron Police Departments at this incredibly difficult time.https://t.co/c4rtLt47EP — Attorney General Josh Kaul (@WisDOJ) April 9, 2023

The suspect was brought to the hospital, where they later died, according to officials.

The Wisconsin DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation, and is being assisted by Barron County Sheriff’s Office, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Lab and a DCI Crime Response Specialist.

After the investigation ends, investigative reports will be turned over to the Barron County District Attorney for review.

UPDATE 8:15 p.m.:

Several law enforcement offices in Wisconsin offered condolences on social media to Chetek and Cameron Police Departments, saying they lost two officers in the line of duty.

“With heavy hearts, we send our thoughts and prayers to Barron County and the family, friends, and communities of the Chetek Police Department and the Cameron Police Department. “ St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office

“We would ask that you keep the communities of Chetek and Cameron in your thoughts and prayers in the coming days. Today each police department lost an officer in the line of duty in the same incident. Barron County law enforcement is hurting tonight and we send our support to them all!“ Grant County Sheriff’s Office

https://twitter.com/HudsonWIPolice/status/1644877976457052162

“Tonight our hearts are heavy as we send our thoughts and prayers to the Village of Cameron Police Department, the City of Chetek Police Department, the Barron County community, and the families (both blood and blue) of two officers lost in the line of duty today. John 15:13. โ€œGreater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friendsโ€” Marinette County Deputy Sheriffโ€™s Association

“We are with heavy hearts as weโ€™ve heard about the loss of 2 officers in Barron County. Our thoughts and prayers are with our Blue Family and everyone involved. “ Oconto Police Department

Our hearts are with Chetek Police Department & Village of Cameron Police Department Family, Friends, and Community. We stand together! Rice Lake Police Department

“Tonight our hearts are heavy as we send our thoughts and prayers to the Village of Cameron Police Department, the City of Chetek Police Department, the Barron County community, and the families of two officers lost in the line of duty today. John 15:13. โ€œGreater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friendsโ€” Village of East Troy Police Department

“Tonight, Iowa County Sheriff’s Office sends our thoughts and prayers to the Village of Cameron Police Department, the City of Chetek Police Department, the Barron County Sheriff’s Office and community, as the mourn two officers lost in the line of duty today.” Iowa County Sheriff’s Office

“Thoughts and prayers to Cameron PD & Chetek PD and the officers families. Rest in Peace Brother and Sister, we have the watch from here. “ La Pointe Police Department

Rice Lake Police Department asked the public to avoid County Road SS between Cameron and Chetek Saturday evening, due to a law enforcement presence.

A Barron County deputy on scene told WQOW, the ABC affiliate in Eau Claire, that there had been an officer-involved shooting in the area.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that information about the incident will come from the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Office.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS crew is on its way to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.