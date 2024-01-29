Trooper charged with man’s death expected in court Monday afternoon

Troper Ryan Londegran has already filed a motion to dismiss the case.

The Minnesota State Patrol trooper charged for the death of a man last summer after a shooting during a traffic stop in Minneapolis is due in court on Monday.

As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS last week, Ryan Londregran is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree manslaughter for the death of Ricky Cobb II.

Although Cobb’s family applauded the charges, the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association slammed the decision and said Londegran’s actions were “driven by his lawful duty.”

A motion has already been filed by Londregran and his attorneys to dismiss the case, saying Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty is “literally out of control.”

Cobb was stopped for driving without any lights on near Lowry Avenue on I-94 in Minneapolis last July.

During that stop, troopers wanted Cobb to step out of his car to talk about a violation of a protection that was out for him in Ramsey County. That’s when prosecutors say Cobb later let off on the brake and his car started to move, and within moments of giving a command to Cobb, Londegran can be seen on video firing two shots.

According to prosecutors, shooting somebody went against the trooper’s training and “was not an appropriate or necessary use of deadly force.”

One legal expert who spoke with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS says training and the state’s statute on deadly force are going to be the main focal points in all future court hearings in this case.

“This is a case that needed to be scrutinized carefully, and it’s a close call about whether it was criminal behavior,” said Rachel Moran, an Associate Professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law.

Cobb’s mother filed a POST complaint earlier this month, which can lead to discipline against officers, ranging from a reprimand to a revoked license. That move came months after his family hired civil rights lawyers.

That same month, Cobb’s family met with Gov. Tim Walz and members of the Hennepin County Attorney’s office, upsetting members of the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association (MPPOA). The organization said at the time it also sent a letter to the governor, expressing concerns and adding the police association “would be receptive to meeting with your team and you to discuss our concerns.” Another letter was sent by the MPPOA to Morarity’s office, saying they learned members of her office also met with Cobb’s family and calling the meeting “troubling.”

Londregran’s hearing begins at 1:15 p.m. Check back for updates.