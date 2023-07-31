Stretch of westbound I-94 closed in Minneapolis for ongoing BCA investigation involving state trooper

The highway is closed from West Broadway to 49th Avenue North, which is several miles through North Minneapolis.

A portion of westbound I-94 is closed Monday in Minneapolis as members of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) investigate what they say is a use of force incident involving a trooper with the Minnesota State Patrol.

The highway is closed from West Broadway to 49th Avenue North, which is several miles through North Minneapolis. Drivers are being directed off the interstate, and some drivers have had to turn around. A map showing real-time traffic conditions can be found at the bottom of this article.

Authorities have been on scene since 2:30a –> and are only saying this is a 'use of force' incident involving a State Trooper. https://t.co/KnVF84Xj6c — 📺 Chris Egert🦿 (@ChrisEgertTV) July 31, 2023

The incident started around 2:30 a.m. Monday on I-94 at 42nd Avenue when members of both the State Patrol and the Minneapolis Police Department responded.

As of this time, law enforcement agencies haven’t said what the incident was.

No word on when the highway will be back open.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS will continue to update this article as details become available.