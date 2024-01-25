Ricky Cobb II’s family reacts to charges filed against trooper in fatal shooting

A day after the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced the decision to files criminal charges against the trooper involved in the fatal shooting of Ricky Cobb II during a traffic stop last summer, Cobb’s family said they want justice.

Trooper Ryan Londregan is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree manslaughter for the July 31 shooting, which happened on Interstate 94 near Lowry Avenue in Minneapolis.

Civil rights attorney Harry Daniels, who is one of the lawyers representing Cobb’s family, on Thursday called the charges against Londregan “great news” and said “nobody’s above the law.”

“It should not matter if you wear a badge, shield or star, it’s not a black and white thing, no matter if we wanna make it a black and white thing, it’s not a law enforcement versus citizen thing, this is a right versus wrong,” Daniels said.

Additionally, Cobb’s mother, father and twin brother remembered Ricky as “a wonderful young man,” fighting back tears at many times.

“I look at justice as my son’s not the first one lost. I never got justice, if it was we wouldn’t be here today,” Cobb’s father, Ricky Cobb Jr., said.

“There is and there will be justice for Ricky T. Cobb II,” Cobb’s mother Nyra Fields-Miller added.

Rashad, Cobb’s twin brother, said his brother cared about the community and described him as “an angel in human form.”

“When we think of situations like this, it’s a problem for our country, and once we come together and figure this out, this is where it starts, in Minnesota, again.”

Londregan was charged via summons and isn’t currently in custody. He’s scheduled to make his first court appearance Monday afternoon.