Family of man fatally shot on I-94 hires civil rights lawyers

The family of the man who was fatally shot by a trooper on Interstate 94 late last month has hired national civil rights lawyers to represent them.

South Carolina-based Strom Law Firm announced that Bakari Sellers, Georgia-based lawyer Harry M. Daniels and Minneapolis-based F. Clayton Tyler have been hired to represent the family of Ricky Cobb II.

Cobb was shot and killed during a traffic stop on I-94 near Lowry Avenue early on July 31.

The shooting is currently under investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which some have questioned as a conflict of interest.

Gov. Tim Walz and state officials, who have met with Cobb’s family, have said the BCA’s Force Investigations Unit is an independent unit and is best equipped to handle the investigation.

After the BCA finishes its investigation, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office will review the findings and determine if any charges are warranted.