Hennepin County Attorney’s Office reviewing BCA findings in fatal Minnesota State Patrol shooting of Ricky Cobb II

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said it is reviewing the findings submitted by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) related to the fatal shooting of Ricky Cobb II by a Minnesota State Patrol trooper.

A news release from the attorney’s office states that Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty met with Cobb’s family on Monday to notify them that the BCA would be submitting their case and that she remains committed to a fair decision-making process.

Hennepin County Attorney Moriarty also shared the following written statement:

“We thank the BCA for their hard work and we will begin our own thorough review of the case immediately. “We have learned from the BCA that there are state patrol employees who have thus far refused to cooperate with the BCA’s investigation. These are individuals who are not the subject of the investigation but may have relevant information. We are disappointed by this lack of cooperation as the family, the community, and the troopers involved in this incident all deserve answers. For our part, I am committed to ensuring that our office utilizes all resources available to us to conduct a complete and thorough review, and reaches a decision as quickly as possible. “We have already identified a use-of-force expert – the type of expert who examines evidence in nearly every case where an officer uses force. Their independent review is a critical part of our process. We selected this expert even before we received the completed investigation so that we could move forward with our work immediately upon receipt of the file. To ensure a fair and just process, we cannot disclose any further information at this time. “I hear the community calls for an immediate charging decision, but I also know that rushing can lead to mistakes. Thank you for your patience as we work diligently to get this right.” Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty

Bakari Sellers, an attorney for one of the Cobb family members, said “We’re disappointed in the officers’ lack of cooperation. We look forward to a fair and transparent investigation by the Hennepin County Attorney’s office. The family is still grieving. Ricky should be alive today, and we’re going to continue to fight for justice.”

The case has attracted political conflict regarding the relationship between the Minnesota State Patrol and the BCA, with some saying the investigation could be compromised by a conflict of interest. Both state agencies are part of the Department of Public Safety.

RELATED: Some question possible conflict between BCA, State Patrol in shooting investigation

Another point of contention arose when Governor Walz and members of the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office met with Cobb’s family following the shooting.

RELATED: Family of man fatally shot on I-94 meets with Walz, members of Hennepin Co. Attorney’s office, upsetting police association

In response, the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association wrote a public letter denouncing the private meeting, it “specifically undermines the due process, rule of law, and rights of our law enforcement officers.” The MPPOA also demanded that the attorney’s office preserve all records of communications and meetings between Cobb’s family and the governor’s office.

More coverage of the fatal shooting of Ricky Cobb II can be found here.