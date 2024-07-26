Tentative agreement reached between union workers, Minneapolis Park Board

The agreement was announced early Friday morning.

A union representing Minneapolis park workers who have been on strike for weeks says a tentative agreement has been reached with the Minneapolis Park Board.

LIUNA MN and ND posted on social media early Friday morning, saying bargaining will resume at 10 a.m. Friday to finalize details about those who went on strike returning to work. More than 40% of union workers who are typically responsible for cleanup at parks have been off the job for 23 days.

In addition, the union says a rally scheduled to be held on the south side of Lake Nokomis from 3-7 p.m. on Friday regarding the strike has since been canceled.

The agreement was announced after another round of mediation with the Park and Recreation Board broke down.

Park workers had walked off the job on July 4th, and the union voted to reject an offer from the board last week, with 91% of voting members rejecting that offer.

Details of the agreement haven’t been provided at this time. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to the Park Board for comment and will update this story when – or if – one is received.

