Minneapolis Parks strike could delay cleanup after weekend storm

Thousands of homes across the Twin Cities still don’t have power after the storm over the weekend.

Cleaning up downed trees and other debris at Minneapolis parks could be delayed due to the ongoing strike, which began July 4.

The Minneapolis Park Board has said opening streets and initial damage assessments will continue on time during the strike — but cleanup may be slower than usual.

Xcel Energy is also working to restore power to about 2,800 homes across the metro. The storm left around 135,000 homes across Minnesota and western Wisconsin without power Sunday.