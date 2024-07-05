Minneapolis park workers go on strike, demanding better wages and benefits

Minneapolis parks maintenance workers launched day one of a strike on Thursday after the union and the city’s park board couldn’t reach a contract agreement.

“It’s exciting. It’s stressful. I wish it didn’t come to this,” LiUNA Local 363 leader A.J. Lange said.

On the Fourth of July, one of the busiest holidays for parks across the state, Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board workers are walking off the job.

“It’s the right thing to do. It’s necessary,” Lange said.

Park employees maintain the city’s parks, golf courses, athletic fields and recreation centers.

Workers backed by the LiUNA Local 363 Union are demanding a $5 market rate increase, more benefits and better working conditions.

“It’s clear that these workers are paid upwards of $10 an hour less than their counterparts in other cities,” Lange said.

Union leaders said some members did not show up to the rally in fear of retaliation from the park board.

The Park Board explained in a statement on Tuesday that employees who choose to strike and not work cannot return to work until both parties reach an agreement.

“Clearly an unfair labor practice. That’s a selective discriminatory lockout,” Lange said.

The union spokesperson said they’re considering a lawsuit.

“They need to be treated better. We have some of the best parks in the country,” said Rebecca Miller, a strike supporter.

Some community members showed up at the rally to back the workers.

“I really wanted to support the park workers. I live in Minneapolis and I love using the parks,” Miller said.

Park employees said taking a stand was the last resort.

“If this were to go on longer than a week, we would certainly see the impacts,” Lange said. “Pool closures, storm debris not being picked up, golf courses becoming unplayable, fields not being maintained. It would certainly have an impact, but we don’t want to see that happen.”

The Park Board said in a statement during the strike it will adjust maintenance services to minimize the impact on park visitors.