Minneapolis City Council weighs in on park workers strike

Negotiations continue with striking park workers

It’s now day 13 of the park worker’s strike in Minneapolis.

Park workers said in a Tuesday afternoon press conference there has been progress at the bargaining table, and they reached an agreement on wages. However, they said contract language is still a problem.



“Park workers are ready to end the strike, but we need a contract that values our work and doesn’t strip workers of respect and dignity,” Joel Smith, LiUNA president, said in a press conference.



After standing firm in their demands for nearly two weeks, Minneapolis Park Board workers are gaining support from the city council.



“We believe every worker in our city deserves dignified, safe and just workplace conditions. They also deserve a fair and liveable wage,” Robin Wonsley, Minneapolis City Council member, said.

In Tuesday’s meeting, Minneapolis city council members voted yes to a resolution supporting striking LiUNA Local 363 workers.

Some members questioned the council’s role in the matter.

“I do think that it would be best if we move to remove this from the agenda and express the support and our own way,” Linea Palmisano, Minneapolis City Council, said.

The Minneapolis Park Board sent a letter to the council in response to the resolution, calling their current wages fair and competitive. Board members explained that increasing pay would hit taxpayers.

Additionally, the Minneapolis Park Board Superintendent said in the statement that the tax hike would be historic, and to accomplish wage increases, they would also have to decrease the number of workers.



For years, Minneapolis parks have been ranked among the best in the nation, and council members say the workforce is a crucial part of that.

“We need to push for the end of this strike and that’s through a fair contract so we can return service to our constituents,” Aurin Chowdhury, Minneapolis City Council, said.



Council members mentioned that residents are feeling the impact of the strike, noting fallen trees that have not been picked up.

Workers said if both parties cannot reach an agreement, they’re hoping Mayor Jacob Frey can step in to make it happen.

Robin Smothers with the Minneapolis Park Board released the following statement on Tuesday.

“Last Friday, July 12, after a weeklong strike, Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) Superintendent Al Bangoura attempted to break a stalemate with the leadership of Local 363 by requesting they make a counteroffer to the MPRB’s July 1 last best final offer. If a counteroffer was made, the MPRB agreed to go back to the bargaining table.

On July 14, Local 363 made a counteroffer that cost $800,000 more than their prior offer, over three years. Even in the face of these new demands, the MPRB returned to the bargaining table under the direction of the Bureau of Mediation Services on Monday, July 15.

During a combined 18-hours of mediation Monday and Tuesday, the MPRB provided three substantial counteroffers to Local 363 leadership’s July 14 counteroffer. During these mediation sessions, the MPRB made significant concessions in both wages and contract language. Local 363 leadership returned with proposed offers that continued to make requests beyond the MPRB’s financial capacity. Local 363 leadership also refused to agree to contract language proposals which would provide needed workplace changes to make the park operations more efficient and productive.

In the hope of settling the contract, the MPRB made its final attempt and asked Local 363 leadership to take the new MPRB proposal to a vote. After seven months of negotiations, the members of Local 363 have not been given an opportunity by Local 363 leadership to vote on a proposed contract. We ask that they do so now.”