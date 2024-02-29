State leaders to reveal Minnesota’s latest budget forecast

The report is expected to be made at 8:30 a.m.

Minnesota’s latest state budget forecast will be announced Thursday morning, a little more than two months after a projection signaled that a possible deficit could be on the horizon.

The new forecast is scheduled to be released at 8 a.m., with Minnesota Management and Budget (MMB) officials expected to walk through it and answer questions about 30 minutes later.

In December, MMB estimated the state’s projected surplus at $2.4 billion, which was up by around $800 million from May. However, the office projected that nearly all of that surplus would be wiped out by increased spending in the coming biennium if lawmakers don’t make any changes.

Republicans have said the DFL, which controls both chambers of the Legislature as well as the governor’s office, is “leading the state off a fiscal cliff” while DFL leaders have said legislation they’ve passed is growing the economy and providing more opportunities for Minnesotans.

Both parties are expected to discuss the new forecast after MMB’s presentation on Thursday.

